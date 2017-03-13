Congressman Johnson presents Vietnam Veteran with replacement medals

Veteran Joseph Brown says the medals are important because they represent the sacrifices he and his friends made during the war

By Published:
Veteran Joseph Brown says the medals are important because they represent the sacrifices he and his friends made during the war

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A Vietnam Veteran who lives in Columbiana County got a very important honor returned to him Monday.

Someone stole Veteran Joseph Brown’s military medals back in December, but today, Congressman Bill Johnson presented Brown with replacement medals.

Brown says those medals are a huge piece of who he is.

“Took part of my life. That’s what my friends stood for. I didn’t get them by myself. I got them because of all my friends,” Brown said.

Brown was shot saving a friend in Vietnam. He says the medals gave him a sense of pride, but are mainly important because they represent the sacrifices he and his friends made during the war.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s