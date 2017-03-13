Crews across the Mahoning Valley prepping for winter storm

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Road crews are prepping for a winter storm, expected to move through the Mahoning Valley on Tuesday.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency in anticipation of the storm.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Turnpike will have speed restrictions.

A 45 mile per hour restriction will be in place beginning at 10 p.m. Monday, from the Bedford Interchange, exit 146 on I-76, east to New Jersey on I-276 and on the entire Northeastern extension, I-476.

PennDOT said restrictions will also be in place on all interstates and expressways east of Interstate 99, including Interstate 99, and on Interstates 70, 76, 78, 80, 81, 83, 84, 283, 176, 180, 476, 380 and all expressways not on the interstate system.

All tandem truck trailers, empty trailers, towed trailers, buses, recreational vehicles and motorcycles will be banned from traveling on the Pennsylvania Turnpike during this time. All abandoned vehicles will be removed to allow crews to clear the roadway beginning at 6 p.m.

Drivers are warned not to pass Turnpike trucks that are plowing the highway.

Governor Wolf also announced that PennDOT will strategically deploy additional assets to areas expected to be hardest hit by the storm.

Wolf and state agencies will provide an update on preparations for the impending winter storm at 3:30 p.m. Monday, which will be streamed live at https://governor.pa.gov/live or https://www.facebook.com/governorwolf.

For updates on travel conditions, go to 511pa.com or ohgo.com.

Locally, there are several parking bans in place. You can find those on our school closings and delays list.

