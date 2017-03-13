Elmer A. Kopcsos Obituary

March 13, 2017

POLAND, Ohio – Elmer A. Kopcsos passed away Monday, March 13, 2017. He was 93.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, March 14, 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc.


