Elmer A. Kopcsos Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – Elmer A. Kopcsos passed away Monday, March 13, 2017. He was 93.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday, March 14, 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc.
