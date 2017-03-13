Former lawmaker Connie Pillich running for Ohio governor

By Published: Updated:
Democratic candidate for Treasurer Connie Pillich speaks at the Democratic election night event Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014, in Columbus, Ohio. Pillich was defeated by Josh Mandel. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A former state lawmaker from the Cincinnati area is joining the 2018 governor’s race as the third Democrat to announce a bid.

Connie Pillich jumped into the race Monday.

Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni and former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton previously announced bids in what may become a crowded race.

The 56-year-old Pillich is an attorney and Air Force veteran with experience running a statewide campaign. She ran unsuccessfully for Ohio treasurer in 2014.

She tells Cleveland.com she’ll try to earn the support of blue-collar voters by campaigning with a focus on job creation and strengthening Ohio’s education system.

Among Republicans, three high-profile statewide officeholders and a congressman are positioning to seek the nomination to replace GOP Gov. John Kasich. He can’t seek re-election because of term limits.

