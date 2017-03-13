Gunfire leads to brief standoff in Sharon

Police were called to the house after neighbors heard multiple gunshots

By Published:
Police responded to a standoff in Sharon, Pa.

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Gunfire at a house in Sharon led to a brief stand-off early Monday morning.

Sharon Police Chief Gerry Smith said neighbors called police to a home on Ellsworth Street about 1 a.m. after they heard gunfire.

When officers arrived, they surrounded the house and asked the people inside to come out.

Seven to 10 people were inside the house at the time.

A S.W.A.T. team was called in. Smith said the extra help was necessary because of the number of people in the house.

After about 30 minutes, the people inside came out and surrendered to police without incident.

No one was injured.

Police have not confirmed if anyone was arrested.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s