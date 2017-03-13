Gunfire leads to brief standoff in Sharon

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Gunfire at a house in Sharon led to a brief stand-off early Monday morning.

Sharon Police Chief Gerry Smith said neighbors called police to a home on Ellsworth Street about 1 a.m. after they heard gunfire.

When officers arrived, they surrounded the house and asked the people inside to come out.

Seven to 10 people were inside the house at the time.

A S.W.A.T. team was called in. Smith said the extra help was necessary because of the number of people in the house.

After about 30 minutes, the people inside came out and surrendered to police without incident.

No one was injured.

Police have not confirmed if anyone was arrested.