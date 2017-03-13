ITCL White Tier Boys’ Basketball Leaderboard

Four players averaged 18 points or more in the Tier.

Inter-Tri County League Basketball

2016-17 ITCL White Tier Boys’ Basketball Leaders

ITCL White Tier Standings
x-Wellsville – 8-0 (19-4)
Lisbon – 6-2 (14-9)
Columbiana – 3-5 (9-14)
Southern – 2-6 (9-16)
Leetonia – 1-7 (6-17)

Team Statistics
Scoring Offense
Wellsville – 74.3
Lisbon – 59.7
Columbiana – 56.0
Southern – 52.8
Leetonia – 48.8

Scoring Defense
Lisbon – 55.7
Wellsville – 57.2
Leetonia – 58.2
Columbiana – 60.9
Southern – 63.4

Individual Statistics
Scoring
Justin Miller, Wellsville/SR – 21.4
Justin Sweeney, Lisbon/SO – 19.2
Jacob Joiner, Southern/JR – 18.2
Burdette Baker, Columbiana/SR – 17.6
Jared Wilson, Columbiana/JR – 15.1
Michael Shope, Wellsville/SR – 13.4
Jake Green, Wellsville/SR – 12.7
Colin Sweeney, Lisbon/SR – 12.1
Branson Brownfield, Lisbon/JR – 11.1

Rebounding
Isaac Stecker, Leetonia/SR – 8.0
Justin Miller, Wellsville/SR – 7.3
Seth Stokes, Lisbon/JR – 7.1
Jacob Joiner, Southern/JR – 6.9
Justin Sweeney, Lisbon/SO – 6.8
Burdette Baker, Columbiana/SR – 6.1
Branzen Grodhaus, Wellsville/SR – 6.0
Branson Brownfield, Lisbon/JR – 5.7
Michael Shope, Wellsville/SR – 5.7
Andre Sloan, Southern/JR – 5.7

Assists
Justin Miller, Wellsville/SR – 6.3
Justin Sweeney, Lisbon/SO – 3.4
Jared Wilson, Columbiana/JR – 3.1
Jacob Joiner, Southern/JR – 2.8
Michael Shope, Wellsville/SR – 2.7
Colin Sweeney, Lisbon/SR – 2.7

Three-Point Percentage
Austin Keats, Leetonia/SR – 39.4%
Garrett Scott, Wellsville/SO – 36.1%
Jacob Joiner, Southern/JR – 35.1%
Justin Miller, Wellsville/SR – 35.0%
Damon Custer, Leetonia/JR – 34.7%
Brock Simpson, Leetonia/SO – 33.9%

Free Throw Percentage
Branson Brownfield, Lisbon/JR – 81.3%
Justin Miller, Wellsville/SR – 80.0%
Jared Wilson, Columbiana/JR – 78.1%
Burdette Baker, Columbiana/SR – 72.0%
Dominic Pugliano, Southern/JR – 71.4%

