James F. Shaw Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – James F. Shaw, 72, died Monday, March 13, 2017 at UPMC Horizon in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

James was born May 19, 1944 in Grove City, Pennsylvania, the son of Wayne and Mary Jane Shaw.

He was a self-employed painter for many years and loved drag racing and raced his own car. James was also a huge NASCAR fan and loved animals.

James leaves behind a son, Donald Shaw of Brookfield; three daughters, Colleen (Mike) Jugenheimer of North Port, Florida, Cindy Lakatos of Hubbard and Wendy (Mickey) O’Rourke of Hubbard; a brother, Kenny Shaw of Vienna; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

His father and a sister, Carol Hardwick, preceded James in death.

Private services will be at Crown Hill Burial Park’s Chapel Mausoleum in Vienna.

Burial will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park.

Selby-T. J. Fox Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air March 15 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.