Judith Kay Hogan Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Judith Kay Hogan, 75, of Austintown, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 13, 2017 at her home, surrounded by her family after a brief illness.

Judy was born on March 2, 1942 in Duncansville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Robert and Virginia (Wilt) Horton.

Judith graduated from Hollidaysburg High School in Pennsylvania, in 1960. She received her Associate’s Degree in Business Administrations from Youngstown State University.

Judith worked as a legal secretary for over 20 years at Harrington Hoppe and Mitchell Law Firm, until her retirement in 2003.

Judith was an active member of the church, The Immaculate Heart of Mary in Austintown, where she was a frequent reader.

She had a love for travel, The United States Marine Corps and animals, including her two Scottish Terriers, Tyler and Molly, that were her constant companions. She took a special joy in attending sporting events of her grandchildren. She was a true matriarch and was blessed to have the company of three generations towards the later part of her life. Her pot roast recipe will be handed down for generations to come.

Judith is survived by her children, Robert (Shannon) Hogan, of Jacksonville, North Carolina, Michele (Michael) Lasko, of Youngstown and Steve (Lisa) Hogan, of Austintown; six grandchildren, Kathleen, Anthony, Katelyn, Michael, Garrett and McKenna and four great-grandchildren, Lily, Aubree, Maddox and Avery.

Besides her parents, Judith is preceded in death by her husband, the late Michael Hogan, whom she married on December 12, 1962 and Michael died on May 25, 2003, after 41 years of marriage.

Family and friends may call Friday, March 17, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Ave., where a memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. with Fr. Kevin Peters celebrating Judith’s Life.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air March 15 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.