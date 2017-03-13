Julia Ingram Nellis Obituary

NORTH LIMA, Ohio – Prayers will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning, March 18, at the Fox Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Luke Church, celebrated by Rev. Gerald DeLucia for Julia Ingram Nellis, 96, of North Lima who passed away peacefully Monday, March 13, 2017 at Assumption Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family.

Julia was born in Youngstown on January 21, 1921 a daughter of John and Mary Gull Ingram.

She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1940.

Julia began her career with Strouss Hirshberg in 1942, she worked in the Millenary Department, better dress department and in cosmetics retiring in 1981.

She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church, belonging to its Alter Rosary Society and Our Lady of Fatima garden club.

She also belonged to the Jewish Christian Dialog Group and was an avid card player. She was a member of one group for more than 50 years. Julia enjoyed making Kolachi for her family and friends and sharing her recipe with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Julia Married her husband, Fred T. Nellis on August 17, 1946 at Saint Columba Cathedral, he passed away June 22, 1991.

Julia leaves to cherish her memory her children, Kathy (Mike) Iberis of Poland, Dennis (Donna) Nellis of Niles, Ohio and Suzanne Nellis of Bexley, Ohiho and her daughter-in-law, Lorraine Nellis of Garfield Heights. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, Lisa (Randy) Ebie, Carla (Dan) Schoch, Kristen Nellis, Jessica Prologo (Sam Rosen), Jennifer Nellis (Joy Hlavenka), Christopher (Jennifer) Nellis and Eric (Erin) Nellis. She also leaves 11 great-grandchildren, Grace, Emma, Jacob, Eli, Vivian, Alexandra, Sam, Drew, Fiona, Reggie and Alaina.

Besides her parents and her husband, Julia was preceded in death by her son, Tom Nellis and her sisters, Jane Winters and Helen Siembieda and son, John G. Ingram.

Material tributes can be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Rd., Youngstown, Ohio 44509 and Saint Luke’s Church 5235 South Ave. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

The family of Julia wants to extend many thanks to the Marion Living Center and the Assumption Nursing Home for their compassionate loving care shown to their mother.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 17 at the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman.

