Kathryn “Katie” Louise Popa Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Kathryn “Katie” Louise Popa passed away peacefully at 2:28 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2017, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage, where she was a resident for the past 10 months. She was 92.

Mrs. Popa was born April 27, 1924, in Youngstown, a daughter of Louis and Katherine Vadjina.

She was a member of the 1942 graduating class from Chaney High School, Youngstown.

A homemaker for many years, Katie, was previously employed by the former General Electric Ohio Lamp Plant.

She was a founding member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

Katie enjoyed reading, antiquing and quilting.

Her husband, Milton Popa, whom she married August 20, 1955, passed away July 25, 2003.

Surviving are two sons, James Popa of Hermitage and Louis Popa and his wife Sally of Mount Airy, Maryland and a sister, Ann Drapco, Boardman, Ohio. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Amanda Popa, Mount Airy, Maryland and Erin Popa, whom with she shares a birthday, Boston, Massachusetts and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Katie was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Carol Lacivita, Loise Flynn and Mary Komara and two brothers, John Vadjina and Steve Vadjina.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 16 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 17 in the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, with the Very Rev. Richard J. Allen, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.



