Kennedy Catholic, Greenville, and West Middlesex tournament games postponed

Two local boys tournament games, and one girls game will be affected

The Kennedy Catholic boys grabbed their 3rd-straight D-10 title Friday night in their win over Jamestown.

All PIAA basketball playoff games, state-wide, are postponed for Tuesday and will be moved to Wednesday. Updates on sites and times for Wednesday will be released later today.

In Class A, the Kennedy Catholic vs. Juniata Valley Second round boys game originally scheduled for Tuesday at 7pm at Punxsutawney high school has been postponed, along with the Class AAA matchup between Greenville and Lincoln Park, originally set for Tuesday at 7pm at New Castle high school.

In Class AA, the West Middlesex girls were schedule to play Bishop Guilfoyle at 6pm Tuesday at Norwin high school. That game has also been postponed.

