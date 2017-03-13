Lawrence A. “Larry” Lawrence Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Lawrence A. “Larry” Lawrence, 63, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away on March 13, 2017 at Briarfield Ashley Nursing Home in Austintown, Ohio.

He was born February 10, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Larry leaves his mother, Barbara Hodros of Youngstown; daughter, Kaitlyn Lawrence; sister, Shirley A. (Sam) Mangin of Girard and brother, John C. Lawrence of Oakland, California.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Lawrence and an infant brother, Ralph A. Lawrence.

Private services were provided by Matthew W. Conley Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, Ohio.

To view obituary visit www.conleyfh.com.



