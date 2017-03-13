Mahoning County checkpoint planned for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on St. Patrick's Day weekend

Details on the checkpoint will be released later in the week. There will also be local saturation patrols throughout Mahoning County this week and weekend.

Law enforcement will be vigilant in enforcing the drinking and driving laws throughout Mahoning County on March 17 through 19.

The Task Force is urging people not to drink and drive.

In 2016, two people were killed and 32 were injured on St. Patrick’s Day due to alcohol-related crashes in Ohio. In all of 2016, 423 people were killed and 8,785 were injured in alcohol-related crashes, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

