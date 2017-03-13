Man arrested for domestic violence in Youngstown kicks open police door

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to police, a man officers arrested for domestic violence kicked open the back door of a police cruiser as he was being taken into custody at the Mahoning County Jail.

Police were called about 12:17 a.m. Saturday to a house on Linwood Ave. after someone called 911 and speaking in whispered tones reported a combative male.

When officers arrived, a juvenile ran out of the house and flagged down police.

The officers went into the house and found 28-year-old Daniel Torres arguing with a woman in the hallway, according to a police report.

Police subdued and handcuffed Torres and questioned the woman who said that she had been out with Torres at a bar when Torres began drinking heavily. She said he became agitated and jealous and the two argued.

The argument continued after the couple picked up their 3-year-old son and returned to the house on Linwood Ave. A teen child was also in the home.

The report stated that Torres attempted to hit the teen and threw the woman to the floor as she stood in between Torres and the teen.

As officers were in the process of taking Torres into custody at the Mahoning County Jail, he kicked open the back door of the police cruiser.

Torres was charged with domestic violence and resisting arrest.