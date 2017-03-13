Niles crime activity: Woman arrested after found in tent behind home

Thursday, March 2

1:56 a.m. – 200 block of E. Park Ave., police were called to a house where a man reportedly overdosed.

3:42 p.m. – 100 block of Blaine St., Heather Parker, 41, arrested and charged with possession of drug abuse instruments. A caller reported that someone pitched a tent on the property behind his house without his permission. Police said Parker was inside the tent and found to have a warrant for her arrest. Police said she had a drug kit with needles, push rods and other items.

Friday, March 3

12:59 a.m. – 100 block of N. Clover Ave., a woman told police that her father took her vehicle without permission. Police said the man then crashed the vehicle, and it was towed to Austintown. The woman told police she had signed the title over to her father but decided to take it back due to his recent drug abuse. Police told the woman to consult with a prosecutor about filing charges.

Saturday, March 4

6:17 a.m. – 500 block of Vienna Ave., police were called to Sunoco for an alarm that went off twice over the evening. An employee told police it looked like the back door had been messed with. Police found no damage.

10:11 p.m. – 5700 block of Youngstown Warred Rd., police were called to investigate a fight in the parking lot of Red Lobster. Police said the other half involved in the fight left before they arrived.

Sunday, March 5

9 a.m. – 100 block of N. Clover Ave., Ryan Cloney, 29, arrested and charged with domestic violence. A woman told police Cloney had threatened to kill her after an argument.

9:41 p.m. – 5100 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., reported breaking and entering at Thrift Town.

Monday, March 6

1:31 p.m. – 5500 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., reported theft of a cell phone at the Eastwood Mall.

3:50 p.m. – 100 block of Ohio Ave., report of a stolen bank card, which was used at an ATM.

11:22 p.m. – 5500 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., police were called to Outback Steakhouse for a report of a purse that was stolen while a woman was working.

Tuesday, March 7

3:49 p.m. – 100 block of Royal Mall Dr., police were called to investigate an animal abuse complaint. The complainant said she removed the dog from a leash earlier due to her concern for its safety. Officers spoke with the animal owner, who showed them the dog, which appeared to be well-fed with food and water in the home. Police said the complainant was advised to avoid contact with the dog owner.

9:51 p.m. – 5500 block of Youngstown Waren Rd., reported theft of license plates while at the Eastwood Mall.

Wednesday, March 8

3 a.m. – 900 block of N. Main St., a man told police his doorknob was busted and he believed someone may have been trying to break in. A deadbolt was on the door, so no one was able to regain entry.

12:40 p.m. – 100 block of Wade Ave., Derwin Norman, Jr., arrested for escape and resisting arrest, and charged with illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented materials and compelling prostitution. Police said officers were called to a home for a possible burglary in process. Norman, Jr. was detained as a girl, who had been reported missing, jumped from the second window of the home. Police said during the investigation, evidence showed prostitution or human trafficking had been taking place.

1:54 p.m. – 5500 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., a caller reported seeing a man hit a woman behind O’Charley’s restaurant. Two employees witnessed the incident and found her cell phone smashed on the ground, police said.

5:56 p.m. – 5400 block of East Dr., police said a garage was broken into.

8:53 p.m. – 100 block of E. Margaret Ave., theft of a cell phone from Niles Intermediate School. Police said the phone was tracked to an apartment on Royal Mall Dr.

Thursday, March 9

12:12 p.m. – 5100 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., reported theft from Dollar General. Police said a woman stole items from an outdoor display. The theft was captured on video.

10:12 p.m. – 400 block of Fenton St., a 27-year-old man was given Naloxone, an opioid-reversal drug, and taken to the hospital after police said he overdosed. Relatives told police the man is a heroin user. Police said a syringe was found in the bathroom where the man was found unconscious.