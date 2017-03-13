Philly police find teen with autism bound by the feet out in cold

The boy was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in stable condition

By Published:
Ambulance generic

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) – Philadelphia police say they’re investigating how a 16-year-old boy with autism was left out in the cold with his feet bound.

Police were called about 11 a.m. Sunday and found the boy outside in freezing temperatures between two row homes. The boy had bruises on his wrists, possibly from being bound, and his feet were still bound together.

The boy was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in stable condition.

Police haven’t released his name or said whether they have any clues as to who might have mistreated the boy.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s