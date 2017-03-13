Police: Texas man streams own police chase on Facebook Live

PASADENA, Texas (CNN) – You’re being chased by police: What do you do?

A – Speed up and keep going.

B – Say goodbye to your friends.

C – Stream the chase live on Facebook.

For a Texas man, the answer is D – All of the above.

Now, he has a mugshot to go along with it.

With police hot on his tail and sirens screaming behind him, Erasmo Hernandez took to Facebook on Thursday, giving his friends a front-row seat to his high-speed getaway.

“They initiated a traffic stop and he fled the scene,” said Jessica Ramirez, with the Pasadena Police Department.

Ramirez says the incident started with a narcotics search warrant being served at Hernandez’s home — a search for which he apparently didn’t want to stick around. According to police, he led officers on a 30-minute chase from Pasadena to southeast Houston, and the 35-year-old decided to share his escape with the world.

“It’s not something I’ve seen in my career here in law enforcement, however, it’s the sign of the times. Everyone posts everything on social media nowadays,” Ramirez said.

Police said the suspect's Hyundai Sonata had a flat tire about 20 minutes in, which made it difficult to go much further.

In his mug shot, Hernandez seems to be a little less enthusiastic about the road ahead.

He faces charges of felony possession of a weapon and evading arrest. Police say the live Facebook video can be used against him in court.

You can watch some of the video from the Facebook Live above.