Robert Edwin Fickel, Jr. Obituary

March 13, 2017 Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Robert Edwin Fickel Jr., age 63, of Salem, died at 6:10 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2017 at the Hospice House in Poland.

Arrangements pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.


