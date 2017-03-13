Robert Edwin Fickel, Jr. Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Robert Edwin Fickel Jr., age 63, of Salem, died at 6:10 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2017 at the Hospice House in Poland.
Arrangements pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.
