Ronald Lee Baker Obituary

ANDOVER, Ohio – Ronald Lee Baker, age 85, died suddenly on Monday, March 13, 2017.

He was born on September 17, 1931 in Richmond, Ohio, a son of Gladys Marie (Clark) and Raymond T. Baker.

Ron was a 1949 graduate of Andover High School and served in the United States Navy spending six months on the USS Prosperine during the Korean War.

On March 17, 1951 he married Patricia M. Heath.

He worked as a fabricator and fitter for the former Wean United of Warren, Ohio.

Ron enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid Cleveland Brown’s and Indian’s fan.

Over the past 15 years, Ron became a driver for the local Amish Community.

He will be missed by his family and many friends.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 48 years, Patricia M. Baker; an infant son, James Patrick Baker and one brother, Darrell R. Baker.

Survivors include his four children, Scott Dale (Bette) Baker of Andover, Ohio, Todd Lee (Trish) Baker of Tega Cay, South Carolina, Lisa Kaye Baker of Andover, Ohio and Christopher James Baker of Andover, Ohio; six grandchildren, Michael, Robert, Valerie, Corey, Cassie and Kendall; five great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and two brothers, Lee D. (Kathy) Baker of the Villages, Florida and David D. (Dolores) Baker of Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 19, 2017, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.

Private burial will be held on Monday, March 20 at Maple Grove Cemetery, Andover, Ohio.

An online guestbook is available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

