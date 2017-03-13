Shirley M. Dilworth Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Shirley M. Dilworth, 82, a lifelong resident of East Palestine passed away Monday, March 13, 2017 after a lengthy illness.

She was born June 18, 1934 in East Palestine, daughter of the late Charles and Agnes Mae Shannon Harrison.

Shirley was a 1953 graduate of East Palestine High School and went on to graduate from the Boardman Beauty Academy.

She was Owner/Operator of Shirley’s Beauty Salon for 30 years.

She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Shirley is survived by two daughters, Carolyn (James) Wilson and Cynthia (Chuck) Doran; two sons, Michael (Stephanie) Dilworth and Thomas (Rochelle) Dilworth; 12 grandchildren, Lynn (Michael Alterman) Wilson, Lisa (Justin) Menning, Allison (Josh) Kiglics, Amanda Wilson, Ashley (Matt) Werner, Leslie (Brian) Hanolt, Erica Dilworth, Chad (Alison Morris) Doran, Ian Doran, Ryan Dilworth, Lauren Dilworth and Olivia Orolin and five great-grandchildren, Zoe Kiglics, Ari Alterman, Chana Alterman, Mason Werner and Jayce Warner.

She was preceded in death in 1990 by her husband, Wallace Dilworth, whom she married February 9, 1957; a brother, Charles Harrison and her sister, Patricia Henderson.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, March 15 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 16 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with Rev. Christopher Cicero officiating.

Interment will follow in St.Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be in lieu of flowers to Social Concerns 375 E. Grant St. East Palestine, Ohio 44413.



Order Flowers Here