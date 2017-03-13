Signs your smartphone or tablet has been hacked

(WATE) – If you believe your phone or tablet has been compromised, it is critical to take action quickly, but most people don’t recognize when it happens. Here’s how to tell:

Slow performance

Malware running in the background can impact the performance of your device.

Bad battery life

Android users have a good idea about how long their battery should last. Malware can give itself away when batteries mysteriously drain quicker than usual. Also, if your device may run physically “hotter” than before.

Data spikes

Oftentimes, malware can be detected by examining your data plan bill. Significant changes in your download or upload patterns could be a sign someone has control over your device.

Dropped calls and interruptions

During times when you have good signal strength, if you experience calls being dropped or if you hear strange noises occur during the phone conversation.

Sending or receiving strange text messages

If your friends or colleagues report seeing strange text messages you didn’t send, it may be related to a breach.

New apps

If you have a new app that you don’t remember installing, it may mean the device has been hacked. Sophisticated malware can take over an entire device and install malicious apps to track what you are doing, and access your GPS or personal information. Some apps may also stop working properly or suddenly stop working. This may be a sign the malware is interfering with the apps’ functionality.

Websites appear differently

In some cases, if websites appear slightly different, it could be in indicator of malicious activity. Mobile devices are constantly connected to networks and businesses are seeing more attacks where someone is manipulating traffic between the device and the internet.

Unexpected charges

If you spot strange charges on your bill, give the operator a call and ask what they are for. Some free apps may have you submit an agreement that says you will subscribe to an SMS subscription.

Pop-ups

Just like on computers, some mobile device malware produces pop-up windows asking the user to perform various actions. If you are seeing pop-ups, beware.

Precautions to prevent your device from being hacked

Lock the screen when you’re not using the device.

Set a password and change it regularly.

Activate your phone’s tracker capability if it has one. If it’s lost or stolen, you can use the tracker to lock it remotely.

Update the device’s firmware to the most current version.

Only install apps that come from a trusted source, such as the manufacturer’s app store.

Check an app’s permissions before installing. If it asks for personal information, don’t install it or deny the request.

Don’t leave your phone alone in a public place.

Delete text messages from unknown senders that ask for your information and avoid clicking links in the message. Don’t download apps via text message.

Access the internet on the device from a secure wifi network. Don’t do any shopping or banking on a public wifi network. If you have access to a cellular network, use that instead of public wifi.

Protect your device with an anti-virus app. Check the app store to see what’s available for your device.