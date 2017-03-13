Splash pad opening this summer at Mill Creek Park

Mill Creek MetroParks' new splash pad is expected to be ready by June

By Published: Updated:
A new splash pad will be built at Mill Creek Park.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mill Creek MetroParks will be building a splash pad, in addition to improving the tennis and basketball courts.

The splash pad will be built at the Juliana Kurinka Children’s Play Area at the James L. Wick, Jr. Recreation Area.

It will feature interactive water toys including bubblers, sprays, cannons, and dumping buckets. There will be a designated area for younger children within the main area for older children.

The plan also allows for improvements to basketball and tennis courts at Volney Rogers Field.

Improvements to the basketball courts will include cleaning and crack-filling the existing courts, adding new asphalt, and applying a new acrylic surface with court line markings. There will also be a new asphalt trail, connecting the courts with an existing trail.

Added to the tennis courts will be striping for two new pickleball courts. Wood on the practice wall will also be replaced.

Both the splash pad and court improvements are expected to be completed by June.

The two projects will cost a total of $172,647 as part of the $3.2 million capital improvement plan. This year is the first of a 15-year $29 million capital improvement plan.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s