Splash pad opening this summer at Mill Creek Park

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mill Creek MetroParks will be building a splash pad, in addition to improving the tennis and basketball courts.

The splash pad will be built at the Juliana Kurinka Children’s Play Area at the James L. Wick, Jr. Recreation Area.

It will feature interactive water toys including bubblers, sprays, cannons, and dumping buckets. There will be a designated area for younger children within the main area for older children.

The plan also allows for improvements to basketball and tennis courts at Volney Rogers Field.

Improvements to the basketball courts will include cleaning and crack-filling the existing courts, adding new asphalt, and applying a new acrylic surface with court line markings. There will also be a new asphalt trail, connecting the courts with an existing trail.

Added to the tennis courts will be striping for two new pickleball courts. Wood on the practice wall will also be replaced.

Both the splash pad and court improvements are expected to be completed by June.

The two projects will cost a total of $172,647 as part of the $3.2 million capital improvement plan. This year is the first of a 15-year $29 million capital improvement plan.

