Storm Team 27: Snow developing tonight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Mostly cloudy this afternoon. Monday night 1-3 inches of snow for most of the Valley. The snow will continue through the day Tuesday and eventually transition over to lake effect snow. Another 2-4 inches of snow is expected for Tuesday. Then the lake effect snow will continue for Wednesday adding an additional 1-3 inches for the snow belt. We are watching this system closely because a slight shift in the storm track could add or subtract from snow totals in certain areas.

Forecast:

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Snow developing later.

High: 33

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely. (80%) 1-3 inches.

Low: 25

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Windy with snow showers likely. (100%) 2-4 inches.

High: 27

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%) 1-3 inches mainly in snowbelt

High: 22 Low: 15

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 27 Low: 13

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 34 Low: 11

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain and snow showers. (40%)

High: 39 Low: 28

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30% AM)

High: 35 Low: 26

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 42 Low: 28

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

