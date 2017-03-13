Storm Team 27 Web Weather Extra: Updated winter storm impacts, totals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For some parts of the Valley, this week’s storm could produce the most snowfall of a single storm so far this winter.

Timing of the snow system:

This is not going to be a quick clipper system. This will be a long, drawn-out process over 36 hours.

So when we talk about snowfall totals, don’t expect to look out your window Tuesday morning to see 6 inches of snow on the ground — you will be disappointed if that is what you are hoping for. However, some of us will see six inches of snow add up throughout the day Tuesday and even Wednesday. The start of this event will most likely be Monday night between 7-9 p.m. Throughout the night, it will mainly be light snow.

The heavier snow will pick up throughout the day Tuesday and start to taper off late afternoon and into the evening hours. Behind that, lake-enhanced snow will build and could dump even more snow, mainly for the snow belt. This will last into the morning hours Wednesday and could even last into the afternoon.

Potential impacts (power outages, road conditions and school closures):

The weather center has received several questions regarding the impacts of the storm, from roads to power outages and even school closures.

As far as power outages, I do not think they will be wide-spread. I will not rule out isolated spots, but the snow will be mainly on Tuesday with windy conditions on Wednesday. With the combination of the two, there could be some power outages locally.

The roads are going to be tricky. This will be a 36-hour event, which leaves the Ohio Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation enough time to stay on top of the roads. The roads may be rough in some spots on Tuesday, but if crews stay out all day, then the roads could be fine by Wednesday.

This leads me to the most important topic… schools. First off, kids, we are not the ones who call off school. We will be more than happy to send out a tweet to your superintendent with your plea, but that is not our call.

I do expect school closings on Tuesday, only because this event is going to last all day. Even if the roads are fine in the morning, they could be covered by the afternoon. Also, depending on how fast crews can clear the roads, there could be delays and some closings on Wednesday, too.

So good luck, and may the odds ever be in your favor, kids!

How much snow are we going to get and when:



We are still looking at a decent impact from this storm, but it is not going to be all at once. Overall, here are the totals:

Southern Columbiana County: 3-5 inches

Northern Columbiana County: 4-6 inches

Mahoning and Lawrence counties: 5-7 inches

Trumbull and Mercer counties: 6-8 inches

Snow belt: 7-9+ inches

Again, this is going to be a 36-hour event. When we wake up Tuesday morning, there will only be 1-2 inches with an isolated 3 inches on the ground. Then, another 2-4 inches is expected throughout the day Tuesday.

The main question: how much lake-enhanced snow will add to totals? On Tuesday night into Wednesday, it could only be an inch in the snow belt up to an added 1-3 inches for the northern half of the snow belt.

End Note:

This is a very fluid situation and could change as the event gets closer. Especially with the lake effect, the snow totals have a chance to change in either direction. Some cities in a particular county could see more snow than others depending on how the storm flows through the area.

The above snowfall totals are the likely case for what is going to happen over the next couple of days, but we all know Mother Nature has a mind of her own, so be careful no matter where you are. It only takes a little snow to create a slick spot on the road. Where you might be fine, someone else could have a tough time driving.

Again, this isn’t going to be the largest storm to hit the Valley, but there is going to be an impact to your daily routine. So be safe and be careful when driving.