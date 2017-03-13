Storm Team 27: Winter Blast snow update

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

The Winter Blast moving through the area will spread more snow overnight. The snow will become heavier later tonight as the storm sweeps through. Snowfall tonight will range from an inch to up to 3 inches. Isolated spots will see 4 inches by morning. This storm system will blend, and then get taken over by the bigger storm on the Atlantic coast. This will result in lower snowfall totals for us here at home. However, snow will still impact your travel at times.

Look for another 2 to 4 inches of snow on Tuesday. Temperatures will cool through the 20’s with blowing and drifting snow developing later in the day. Lake effect/enhanced snow showers will blossom through the later afternoon and evening. These snow showers will continue into Tuesday night. Another 1 to 3 inches will be possible if you are stuck under a snow band. Blowing and drifting snow will be possible through the night. Lows will fall into the middle teens. It will be cold and blustery.

Wednesday will bring more cold air and snow showers. Watching for a more intense Lake Effect snow band to move through that will feature a Lake Huron Connection. This snow band could produce heavy snow as it sweeps the area. through the day. Additional snow accumulation is expected. Again, blowing and drifting snow is expected through the day.

The Winter weather will stick around. It will be warm enough later this week for some rain to mix in with the snow showers.

Forecast:

Tonight: Snow showers likely. 1-3” with Up to 4” in isolated spots. (100%)

Low: 26

Tuesday: Snow showers likely. Additional snowfall 2-4”. (100%)

High: 28

Tuesday night: Snow showers likely. Blowing snow. Another 1-3” Possible. (90%)

Low: 14

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Additional accumulation possible. (70%)

High: 24

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 27 Low: 12

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 38 Low: 15

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 37 Low: 30

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated snow shower. (30%)

High: 35 Low: 27

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 41 Low: 26

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)

High: 42 Low: 30

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

