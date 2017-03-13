Youngstown Schools CEO looking to hire new principals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip is planning to hire new principals in a nationwide search for new leadership.

“Leadership is a catalyst for change that needs to happen,” Mohip said. “I’m not saying you don’t have good leaders. I think some might be misplaced. There may be a job that they can better support the students for.”

Mohip said he is not looking to terminate any current contracts and is open to moving people around within the district.

“Essentially at this point, I’m just taking a peek behind the curtain to see if there’s something better out there that we could bring to Youngstown. Not saying that we necessarily need to change, but I want to have the option to change if necessary.”

No decision has been made yet on which schools the new hires would go to.

Mohip also discussed new safety measures the district will put in place at East High School, including 124 security cameras.

