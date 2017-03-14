2017 East Palestine Baseball Preview

Head Coach: Eric Barone, 4th season

2016 Record: 6-13

Key Returnees

Alex Guy (SR)

Marshall Huddleston (SR)

Trevor Kimmel (SR)

Braxton Westover (SR)

Dustin Bourne (JR)

Strengths

East Palestine is led by five seniors into the 2017 season including Alex Guy, Marshall Huddleston, and Trevor Kimmel – all have been three-year letterwinners. Guy finished last year tied for third on the team in RBIs (13) and second in doubles (3). Guy registered a .361 on-base percentage. Huddleston batted a .345 average (19-55) while scoring 17 runs, and compiling 2 triples to pace the Bulldogs. Kimmel led the team in batting average (.373) and on-base percentage (.492). The Bulldogs will look to utilize a small-ball offense to manufacture runs by bunting as well as using a hit and run approach. Dustin Bourne leads EP’s underclassmen after pitching in 6 different games, amassing 21 innings pitched and accumulating a 3.67 ERA.

Weaknesses

The graduation of Sam Yarosz, Josh Fristik and Ian Elliott will not be an easy task to replace. Yarosz led the team with 17 RBIs, 19 base hits and 5 doubles. Fristik not only batted .298 (14-47) but also was the Bulldogs’ go-to pitcher as he finished the 2016 season with a 3.05 ERA (43 2/3 IP) while posting a 3-4 record and striking out 44 batters. Elliott hit .267 (16-60) as he scored 14 runs and drove in another 9. The Bulldogs will be playing a lot of underclassmen on the varsity level this season.

2016 Leaders

Batting Average: Trevor Kimmel – .373 (19-51)

On-Base Percentage: Trevor Kimmel – .492

Runs Scored: Marshall Huddleston – 17

Base Hits: Sam Yarosz*, Marshall Huddleston & Trevor Kimmel – 19

Doubles: Sam Yarosz – 5*

Triples: Marshall Huddleston – 2

Homeruns: Trevor Kimmel – 1

Runs Batted In: Sam Yarosz – 17*

Earned Run Average: Josh Fristik – 3.05 (43.2 IP)*

Wins: Josh Fristik – 3-4*

Innings Pitched: Josh Fristik – 43.2*

Strikeouts: Josh Fristik – 44*

Saves: Josh Fristik – 1*

*-Graduated

2017 Schedule

Mar. 29 – Lowellville, 5

Mar. 30 – at Leetonia, 5

Mar. 31 – Mineral Ridge, 5

Apr. 1 – vs Streetsboro at Canfield

Apr. 1 – at Canfield

Apr. 3 – at United, 5

Apr. 4 – United, 5

Apr. 6 – at Lisbon, 5

Apr. 7 – Campbell Memorial, 5

Apr. 8 – at Liberty (DH), 11

Apr. 10 – Crestview, 5

Apr. 11 – at Crestview, 5

Apr. 13 – Jackson-Milton, 5

Apr. 15 – Maplewood, 11

Apr. 18 – at South Range, 5

Apr. 19 – South Range, 5

Apr. 20 – at Western Reserve, 5

Apr. 21 – Columbiana, 5

Apr. 24 – at Wellsville, 5

Apr. 25 – at Mooney, 7

Apr. 27 – at Sebring, 5

Apr. 28 – Southern, 5

May 1 – Springfield, 5

May 2 – at Springfield, 5

May 4 – at McDonald, 5

May 6 – at Ursuline, 11