2017 Ursuline Softball Preview

Head Coach: Michael Kernan, 16th season

2016 Record: 20-4

Key Returnees

Cassandra Hanuschak, C (SR)

Brthany Rios, OF (SR)

Jordyn Kenneally, P (JR)

Caroline Aey, CF (SO)

Paige Brockway, OF (SO)

Gia Calderone, IF (SO)

Destiny Goodnight, SS/OF (SO)

Katherine Kali, OF (SO)

Jenna O’Hara, 1B (SO)

McKenzie Shells, 2B (SO)

Strengths

A real strength of the team is the return of their battery of pitcher Jordyn Kenneally and catcher Cassandra Hanuschak for one more Spring. A year ago, Kenneally amassed a 1.42 ERA and a 19-3 record on the hill. Hanuschak, a senior, will begin the season as a four-year starter. She hit .340 last year. Sophomore Gia Calderone batted .453 average. Along with Calderone, the Irish welcome back a large group of sophomores who contributed to last season’s District Semifinalist team that lost to Waterloo (6-5) in eight innings

Weaknesses

The graduation of four-year starter Megan Ross (Slippery Rock) at shortstop will leave the Irish inexperienced in the infield. Ross was a 3-time All-Northeast Ohio pick. She hit .550 last year and stole over 30 bases and scored 30 runs. Lack of upperclassmen will be seen up and down the lineup as 7 or 8 freshmen and sophomores will be starting this Spring.

2017 Schedule

Mar. 27 – Padua Franciscan, 4:30

Mar. 28 – at Mathews, 5

Mar. 29 – Lisbon, 5

Mar. 31 – at Geneva, 5

Apr. 1 – Jackson-Milton, 1

Apr. 3 – Marlington, 5

Apr. 5 – at LaBrae, 5

Apr. 7 – Newton Falls (Joanne Kernan Memorial), 4:30

Apr. 8 – Girard (Joanne Kernan Memorial), 11

Apr. 8 – Magnificat (Joanne Kernan Memorial), 5

Apr. 10 – at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5

Apr. 12 – Mooney, 4:30

Apr. 18 – at Myrtle Beach

Apr. 19 – at Myrtle Beach

Apr. 20 – at Myrtle Beach

Apr. 21 – at Myrtle Beach

Apr. 24 – Canton Central Catholic, 5

Apr. 26 – Garrettsville Garfield, 5

Apr. 27 – at Champion, 5

Apr. 28 – St. Thomas Aquinas, 5

May 2 – at Beaver Local, 5

May 3 – Fitch, 5

May 4 – Howland, 5

May 6 – at Richmond Edison, 12 (DH)

May 8 – Poland, 5

May 15 – Lakeview, 5