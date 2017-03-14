2017 Ursuline Softball Preview

Coach Kernan is in his 16th season at the helm of Ursuline softball.

Head Coach: Michael Kernan, 16th season
2016 Record: 20-4

Key Returnees
Cassandra Hanuschak, C (SR)
Brthany Rios, OF (SR)
Jordyn Kenneally, P (JR)
Caroline Aey, CF (SO)
Paige Brockway, OF (SO)
Gia Calderone, IF (SO)
Destiny Goodnight, SS/OF (SO)
Katherine Kali, OF (SO)
Jenna O’Hara, 1B (SO)
McKenzie Shells, 2B (SO)

Strengths
A real strength of the team is the return of their battery of pitcher Jordyn Kenneally and catcher Cassandra Hanuschak for one more Spring. A year ago, Kenneally amassed a 1.42 ERA and a 19-3 record on the hill. Hanuschak, a senior, will begin the season as a four-year starter. She hit .340 last year. Sophomore Gia Calderone batted .453 average. Along with Calderone, the Irish welcome back a large group of sophomores who contributed to last season’s District Semifinalist team that lost to Waterloo (6-5) in eight innings

Weaknesses
The graduation of four-year starter Megan Ross (Slippery Rock) at shortstop will leave the Irish inexperienced in the infield. Ross was a 3-time All-Northeast Ohio pick. She hit .550 last year and stole over 30 bases and scored 30 runs. Lack of upperclassmen will be seen up and down the lineup as 7 or 8 freshmen and sophomores will be starting this Spring.

2017 Schedule
Mar. 27 – Padua Franciscan, 4:30
Mar. 28 – at Mathews, 5
Mar. 29 – Lisbon, 5
Mar. 31 – at Geneva, 5
Apr. 1 – Jackson-Milton, 1
Apr. 3 – Marlington, 5
Apr. 5 – at LaBrae, 5
Apr. 7 – Newton Falls (Joanne Kernan Memorial), 4:30
Apr. 8 – Girard (Joanne Kernan Memorial), 11
Apr. 8 – Magnificat (Joanne Kernan Memorial), 5
Apr. 10 – at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5
Apr. 12 – Mooney, 4:30
Apr. 18 – at Myrtle Beach
Apr. 19 – at Myrtle Beach
Apr. 20 – at Myrtle Beach
Apr. 21 – at Myrtle Beach
Apr. 24 – Canton Central Catholic, 5
Apr. 26 – Garrettsville Garfield, 5
Apr. 27 – at Champion, 5
Apr. 28 – St. Thomas Aquinas, 5
May 2 – at Beaver Local, 5
May 3 – Fitch, 5
May 4 – Howland, 5
May 6 – at Richmond Edison, 12 (DH)
May 8 – Poland, 5
May 15 – Lakeview, 5

