Alice Rutherford Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Alice Rutherford passed away Tuesday, March 14 in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Alice was born in Pulaski, Pennsylvania on July 12, 1922.

She was a homemaker and previously worked at The Sharon Store, sold AVON, Reynolds School District cafeteria and was an office cleaner in Greenville.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 18, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory in Hermitage.

Funeral Service will immediately follow at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

