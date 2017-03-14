Amazon plans pop-up store on Ohio State campus

This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon’s cloud-computing service Amazon Web Services experienced problems in its eastern U.S. region, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, causing widespread problems for thousands of websites and apps. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Amazon plans to open a storefront in Columbus near the Ohio State University campus where students can pick up books and other items they’ve ordered online.

The Seattle-based online retailer has submitted applications for construction and signage to the city of Columbus for a 900-square-foot retail space where students with an Amazon prime membership can pick up items from self-service lockers or with help from an Amazon employee.

Amazon has created similar stores at more than a dozen colleges and universities in the U.S. Some of those schools include Purdue University in Indiana and the University of Pennsylvania.

Officials at Amazon didn’t respond to a request for comment on Monday.

