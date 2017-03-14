Amber alert issued for

By Published:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A statewide Amber Alert has been issued by the Fulton County Sheriffs Office.

On March 14, 2017 at 5:09 a.m., a child was taken by the father. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Unknown direction of travel. Unknown vehicle description.

The incident took place in Delta, Ohio, Fulton County., Ohio at 901

The child’s name is Winston Ramey. The child 10 months old, a white male, 32 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The suspect’s name is James Christopher Ramey. The suspect is a White male, age 27, 6 feet tall, weighin 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child or the suspect. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s