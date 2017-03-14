Amber alert issued for

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A statewide Amber Alert has been issued by the Fulton County Sheriffs Office.

On March 14, 2017 at 5:09 a.m., a child was taken by the father. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Unknown direction of travel. Unknown vehicle description.

The incident took place in Delta, Ohio, Fulton County., Ohio at 901

The child’s name is Winston Ramey. The child 10 months old, a white male, 32 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The suspect’s name is James Christopher Ramey. The suspect is a White male, age 27, 6 feet tall, weighin 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child or the suspect. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.