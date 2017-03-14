Austintown crime activity: 2 arrested during undercover sex sting

Related Coverage Austintown crime activity: Bounty hunters track suspect to township

Tuesday, March 7

12:33 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Avenue, Houston Burbridge, 23, of Mineral Ridge, charged with theft. Police said Burbridge tried to steal several food items at Walmart by not scanning them at a self-checkout register. Burbridge had a gun, but police said he was cooperative and a CCW permit holder. The gun was given to a relative.

2:59 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Michael Layshock, 24, arrested and charged with criminal trespass. Police said Layshock was on Walmart’s property, holding a sign asking for money. Police said Layshock was warned against doing so by police and Walmart management previously.

5:39 p.m. – 1100 block of N. Canfield Niles Rd., Alicia Kimak, 27, arrested and charged with soliciting sex and possession of criminal tools. Police said Kimak, who is six months pregnant, met an undercover officer for sex. Police said Kimak admitted to being a recovering heroin addict and to prostituting to support her child

Wednesday, March 8

5:23 p.m. – New Road, Robert Kester charged with disorderly conduct. Police said Kester was found sitting in the front yard of St. Joe’s Church, struggling to get up. Police said Kester smelled of alcohol and appeared confused. He told officers he was walking home from the bar and fell in the mud. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

5:30 p.m. – 4100 block of Pembrook Road, Breanne Habeger, 23, arrested and charged with soliciting sex, possession of drug abuse instruments, and drug paraphernalia. Police said Habeger advertised sex services on Backpage.com and met an undercover officer in a parking lot. She was arrested after telling the officer to grab her breast to make sure he wasn’t a cop.

8:37 p.m. – Mahoning Avenue, Duane R. Jackson arrested on a warrant for failure to appear and Trisha Lambert, 32, of Warren, charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and paraphernalia. A caller reported that a man and woman in the Walmart parking lot appeared to be snorting something before walking into the store, and the woman had difficulty walking. Police pulled the vehicle over and said Lambert was found with needles and a crack pipe hidden inside her bra.

11:49 p.m. – 1700 block of S. Raccoon Road (Wedgewood Plaza), Christopher Ferry, 23, arrested and charged with trafficking in LSD and cocaine. Ferry, was arrested during a Ganja White Night concert at Elevate Night Club. Police said he was found with 31 doses of the drug LSD and eight bags of cocaine.

Friday, March 10

11:15 a.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Avenue, Michelle Snyder, 44, of Youngstown, charged with theft at Walmart. Loss prevention said Snyder didn’t pay for items at the store.

4:30 p.m. – 1000 block of Compass West, reported burglary.

5:26 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Avenue, Taylor Crowder, 21, of Warren, charged with theft. A Walmart employee said Crowder didn’t scan several items at the self-checkout register.

7:54 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Avenue, Amanda Brumbaugh, 23, of Warren, charged with theft. Loss prevention at Walmart said Brumbaugh didn’t scan several items at the self-checkout register.

Saturday, March 11

12:57 a.m. – 500 block of Westgate Boulevard, Ronald Linden, 49, arrested and charged with burglary. Police said Linden was found inside a vacant home. He first told police that he was there to fix the furnace and later changed his story to say the old tenants gave him permission to see the home. He could not provide their last names. Police believed Linden was homeless and had come there to get warm. He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

12:54 p.m. – 3900 block of Staatz Drive, a female was taken to the hospital for a reported overdose. Police said narcotics were found.

Tuesday, March 13

8:27 a.m. – State Route 46 and Countyline Road, Jody Gromley arrested on a warrant through the Niles Police Department for failing to appear in court for a zoning violation.

2:03 p.m. – 5500 block of Cerni Place, reported theft from a vehicle at the Candlewood Suites sometime between noon and 12:30 p.m.

