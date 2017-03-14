Bertha E. Baier Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio – Bertha E. Baier, age 77, of Columbiana, died at 11:39 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at her home.
Arrangements pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.
