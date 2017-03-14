Blanche P. Hirsch Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Mrs. Blanche P. Hirsch, formerly of South Buhl Farm Drive and Whispering Oaks in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, March 14, 2017 following a period of declining health at St. Paul’s Home in Greenville, Pennsylvania. She was ninety-seven years old.

Blanche was born in New York, New York on November 27, 1919, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Miriam (Lorber) Rawitz.

She was a graduate of D. Witt Clinton High School and Penn State Shenango.

Before her marriage, she worked as stenographer for United Jewish Appeal in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Blanche married her sweetheart, Morris Hirsch, on July 19, 1946 and together they would add to their family with their children, Cynthia, Judith, Joel and Barry.

Blanche was a longtime member of the former Temple Beth Israel in Sharon, Pennsylvania where she taught Sunday School and was a life time member of Hadassah (International service organization for Jewish women). She was also the former President of Temple Beth Israel Sisterhood (local service organization), volunteered for Headstart Summer Programs and was a member of League of Women Voters.

One of our mother’s most passionate interests was literature. As a member of Book Club for nearly 40 years, she had a penchant for English Literature, notably the works of Jane Austen and E.M. Forester.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories her daughters, Cynthia M. Kosut and her husband, Robert, Judith A. Kelz and her husband, Ted; sons, Joel R. Hirsch and his wife, Sonya and Barry D. Hirsch and his wife, Marlena; her nine grandchildren, Michael and Kerry, Shoshona, Alexei and Laura, Lily and Austin, Martin and Karen, Daniel, Oliver and Cindy, Morey and Emily and six great-grandchildren, Eliana, Ben, Solana Bel, Grant, Henry and Grace.

Mrs. Hirsch was preceded in death by her beloved husband of more than 36 years, Morris, on March 10, 1983 and by her brothers, Arthur and Leonard Rawitz.

Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Hirsch will be held on Friday March 17 at 11:00 a.m. at Temple Beth Israel Cemetery in Hermitage, Pennsylvania with Rabbi Joseph P. Schonberger, DD of Temple El Emeth in Youngstown, Ohio officiating.

In remembrance of Blanche, donations in her name may be sent to Hadassah, Congregation Rodef Sholom or any library of your choice.

Arrangements are under the care of the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home 555 East State Street Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146.

Friends and family may view the obituary and send condolences at www.sampleodonnellfh.com.



