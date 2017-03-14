Brookfield group organizing to stop injection well

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – People who live in Brookfield are upset about two proposed injection wells in the township.

Right now, Pittsburgh-based Highland Field Services has only applied for permits to drill, but the people who live nearby are trying to stop it from happening.

Dana Basse lives at Wyngate Manor, off of Route 7. It is a community of about 245 homes, with 450 people living there. All the property is adjacent to where Highland Field Services wants to drill the wells. Basse wants to stop the process before it ever gets started.

“Once it gets started, it may be too late,” Basse said. “I am way past the point of being angry.”

Ilene Ayers is the manager at Wyngate and says traffic is a big concern. Especially with the elderly residents, she is worried about emergency crews getting in and out and noise from the drilling. Ayers has written letters to state lawmakers who say they are concerned, too.

“They don’t have to adhere to a Road Use Maintenance Agreement, air quality monitoring, aquifer monitoring,” said State Rep. Glenn Holmes, D-63rd District.

Officials with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources haven’t made a decision yet to approve the application – the first of two steps in the permitting process before the company can begin injecting.

“Individuals that are concerned about the applications that have been submitted can send their comments to us at ODNR,” said ODNR spokesperson Steve Opritza,

James Hennessy is doing just that – collecting signatures in opposition.

“If you care about your community, please sign these and then we are going to send them in and see what we can do,” Hennessy said. “I don’t know how much we do to stop this.”

The public comment period is open through the March 28. The people who live nearby are also planning a rally in opposition to the permits. They’re still working out the details but plan to hold it at some point next week.