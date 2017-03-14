Campbell woman pleads not guilty to child endangering charges

Prosecutors say Underwood's baby had a broken femur and several other old injuries

By Published: Updated:
Alicia Underwood appeared in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday morning.


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Campbell remains jailed without bond after pleading not guilty to child endangering charges.

Alicia Underwood appeared in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors say Underwood took her infant son to the hospital early last month and it was determined the baby had a broken femur.

Doctors said the boy suffered numerous other fractures that were in various stages of healing.

Children’s Services now has custody of Underwood’s baby as well as her three other children.

Her trial is set for May.

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s