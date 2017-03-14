Catherine Theresa Bracco Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 17 officiated by Rev. Philip Rogers at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman, for Catherine Theresa Bracco, 87 of Struthers, who passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, March 14.

Catherine was born February 11, 1930 in Newark, New Jersey a daughter of Terrence and Marie McCurry Coogan.

She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Catherine enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Her husband, Michael J. Bracco whom she married November 30, 1949, passed away December 22, 2003.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Eugene (Arlene) Bracco of Marietta, Pennsylvania, Carol Jackson of Toms River, New Jersey, Michele (Dennis) Lehman of Boardman, Joseph (Friend Yvonne Malley) Bracco of Youngstown and Rosemary Bracco of Struthers; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Catherine is preceded in death by a son, Michael Bracco; a daughter, Cathy Accola; a brother, Hugh Bowery; a sister, Marion Peters and two grandsons, Vincent Accola and Thomas Woetko.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman.

