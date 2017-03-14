David B. Kline Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – David B. Kline, 92, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, March 14, 2017 at Austinwoods Care Center.

David was born November 5, 1924 in Youngstown, a son of the late Harry L. and Katherine Elizabeth (Boozer) Kline and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from South High School and served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He had flown more than 30 combat missions in the Italian Theatre and was still in contact with his original crew through reunions. David graduated from Youngstown College with his mechanical engineering degree and went on to work for Packard Electric for 39 years before retiring.

He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where he volunteered for their annual book sale for many years.

He loved going to flea markets and garage sales and was a collector of different things. He had a great interest in the Lionel trains in which he was very knowledgeable. Dave was also an avid golfer and loved to fish.

He leaves his wife, the former Eileen Lewis, whom he married August 18, 1949; two sons, William D. (Margaret A.) Kline of St. Louis, Missouri and Robert A. (Beth) Kline of Youngstown; four grandchildren, Jeffrey (Fernanda), David, Michael and Brittney and one great-grandson, Jordan Kline.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Friday, March 17 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive, Boardman followed by a memorial service at 12:00 Noon.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

The family requests material tributes take the form of donations to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boetter Oak Drive, Uniontown, Ohio 44685



