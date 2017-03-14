Dennis Craig Owens Obituary

AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Joseph Church in Austintown, for Dennis Craig Owens, 75, of Austintown Township who passed away Tuesday, March 14, at Omni Manor Nursing Center.

Dennis was born December 22, 1941 in Warren, Pennsylvania, the son of Lambert J. and Lily (Nielsen) Owens.

He retired in 1993 from Warren State Hospital in Warren, Pennsylvania, where he was a Psychiatric Technician. After his retirement, Dennis worked in government in North Carolina before coming to the area.

He was a member of St. Joseph Church.

Dennis leaves his wife, the former Margaret Gaffney, whom he married February 25, 1966; four children, William Owens, Margaret Ann Hofmann, Valerie Johnson and Catherine Muns; seven grandchildren, Zachary and Madolyn, Owens, Samuel, Kelly and Ella Hofmann, Jacob Johnson and Nathan Muns. He also leaves a half-brother, James Wangelin and a sister, Judith Massa.

Besides his parents, Dennis was preceded by an infant brother.

There were no calling hours.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Catholic Charities of Mahoning County c/o 319 W Rayen Ave, Youngstown, OH 44502 in Dennis’ name.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



Order Flowers Here