Dennis P. Simon, Sr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Dennis P. Simon, Sr. 65, of Warren, Ohio died Tuesday afternoon, March 14 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren.

Dennis was born the son of Donald and Justine Walker Simon on December 17, 1951 In Champion, Ohio and had been a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of Champion High School in 1971.

Besides his wife, the former Mary Moore, whom he married September 22, 1980, he leaves a son, Matthew Simon of Warren, Ohio; a brother, Gary Simon and a sister, Judith Simon both also of Warren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Dennis Simon, Jr. and a sister, Carol Applequist.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.



