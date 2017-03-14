Elmer Lee Harkleroad Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Elmer “Lee” Harkleroad, 68, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

He was born on September 8, 1948 in Girard, Ohio, son to the late Elmer Walter Harkleroad and Elaine (Saare) Petiya.

Lee was a Girard High School graduate and went on to serve in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

After his service, Lee worked for Packard Electric as a technician for many years before retiring.

Lee will be remembered for the joy he found in cooking, reading books, especially Stephen King novels and taking his boat out on Lake Milton.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Melissa (Mark) Porter and Kimberly Harkleroad; his grandchildren, Brandon, Gavin and Luke Porter and Tyler Beal; his niece, Kendra (Marcus) Denunzio; his great-nephew, Corey Frederick; his good friend and former wife, Peggy Lahner and his close friends, Tom and Kathy Bukofchan.

In addition to his parents, Lee is preceded in death by his sister, Linda Stewart.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.

Final arrangements entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

