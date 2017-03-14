FBI recognizes beginning of ‘Ten Most Wanted List’

Robert William Fisher is wanted for allegedly killing his wife and two young children and then blowing up the house in which they all lived in Scottsdale, Arizona, in April of 2001.

Robert Francis Van Wisse is being sought for the murder of a female in an office building in Austin, Texas, on September 20, 1983. On October 3, 1996, a state arrest warrant was issued for Van Wisse, by the state of Texas, Travis County, after he was charged with murder. Additionally, on March 6, 1997, Van Wisse was also charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, and a federal warrant was issued by the United States District Court, Western District of Texas, Austin.

Marlon Jones, a convicted felon, is wanted for his alleged involvement in the death of four people and the wounding of ten others at a party at a restaurant in Los Angeles, California, during a gun battle on October 15, 2016. On October 21, 2016, the Los Angeles Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Jones in the Superior Court of the State of California and he was charged with four counts of murder. On October 31, 2016, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Jones in the United States District Court, Central District of California, after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Luis Macedo is wanted for his alleged involvement in the death of a 15-year-old boy in Chicago, Illinois, on May 1, 2009. The victim was brutally beaten, shot, and set on fire by several alleged Latin Kings street gang members, after the teen refused to show a gang sign. Macedo allegedly initiated the attack.

Jason Derek Brown is wanted for murder and armed robbery in Phoenix, Arizona. During November of 2004, Brown allegedly shot and killed an armored car guard outside a movie theater and then fled with the money.

Eduardo Ravelo, aka “Tablas”, is being sought for his alleged involvement in the Barrio Azteca transnational gang and their money-laundering, racketeering, and drug-related activities in El Paso, Texas. Additionally, he is wanted for numerous murders in Juarez, Mexico. His alleged criminal activities began in 2003. In 2008 and 2011, Ravelo was indicted in the United States District Court, Western District of Texas.

Alexis Flores is wanted for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and murder of a five-year-old girl in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The girl was reported missing in late July of 2000, and later found strangled to death in a nearby apartment in early August of 2000.

Yaser Abdel Said is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murders of his two teenaged daughters. The girls died of multiple gunshot wounds on January 1, 2008, in Irving, Texas.

William Bradford Bishop, Jr. is wanted for allegedly bludgeoning to death his wife (age 37), mother (age 68), and three sons (ages 5, 10 and 14) in Bethesda, Maryland, on March 1, 1976. He then allegedly transported their bodies to Columbia, North Carolina, where he buried the bodies in a shallow grave and lit them on fire.