FBI recognizes beginning of ‘Ten Most Wanted List’

On March 14, 1950, the FBI initiated its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives program

FBI 'Most-Wanted Fugitives' Named
A Ten Most Wanted poster from 1950. Courtesy: FBI

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – On March 14, 1950, the FBI initiated its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives program, inspired by a reporter who, the year before, had asked about the “toughest guys” the Bureau wanted to capture.

In recognition of the anniversary of the list, here are today’s Ten Most Wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

FBI’s Ten Most Wanted

