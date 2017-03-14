Flights scrapped, schools closed as Nor’easter lashes region

A sign warns motorists about an impending winter storm in Fort Lee, N.J., Monday, March 13, 2017. The Northeast is bracing for a blizzard expected to sweep the New York region with possibly the season's biggest snowstorm. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
NEW YORK (AP) – A powerful nor’easter is beginning to lash the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast prompting flight cancellations, school closures and warnings from city and state officials to stay off the roads.

The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine.

The storm is expected to dump 1 to 2 feet of snow on the New York City metro area with wind gusts of up to 55 mph.

Coastal flood warnings are in effect from Massachusetts to Delaware.

According to the airline-tracking website FlightAware, more than 5,000 Tuesday flights have been canceled. Amtrak also has canceled and modified service up and down the Northeast Corridor.

Schools in New York City, Philadelphia, Boston and elsewhere are all closed Tuesday.

