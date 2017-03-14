Gene Edward Morton Obituary

DAMASCUS, Ohio – Gene Edward Morton, 75 of Damascus passed away at Alliance Community Hospital on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

Gene was born in Adrian, Michigan on July 4, 1941 the son of the late Welcome and Bertha (Moore) Morton.

He worked at Timken Roller Bearing until 1997 and briefly for Wally Armour in Alliance and then Damascus Friends Church since 1999.

He loved to read; especially the Bible which he read over 38 times. He liked be outdoors; hunting, fishing, swimming and gardening. He was a past member of the Damascus Volunteer Fire Department and was a supporter of all Cleveland sports teams. Gene was very active in his church where he served as a high school boys Sunday school class instructor and both he and his wife Martha served as church youth leaders for many years but most important to him was spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Martha (Whitcher) Moore; two daughters, Nancy (Chris) Schenk of Beloit and Susan (Gregory) Ackerman of Louisville; four grandchildren, Timothy (Amber) Schenk of Bend, Oregon, Douglas (Dawn) Schenk of Troy, Texas, Amy Lynn Ackerman of Louisville and Benjamin Ackerman of Louisville; three great-grandchildren, Daegan Schenk, Kyle Schenk and Kayden Schenk. He is also survived by two sisters, Alice Schultz of Adrian, Michigan and Rosemary (Steve) Tourtellot of Houston, Texas; four nieces and one nephew.

His parents preceded him in death.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Damascus Friends Church 28857 Walnut Street, Damascus, Ohio 44619 with Rev. John Ryser officiating.

Visitation will be held at the church on Monday, March 20 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and the hour prior to the service on Tuesday, March 21 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Damascus Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Gene’s honor to the Damascus Friends Church PO Box 205 Damascus, OH 44619.

Friends may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, OH (330) 938-2526.

