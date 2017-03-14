George Raymon Rearick, Sr. Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – George Raymond Rearick, Sr., 64, of Greenville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Sharon Regional Health System.

George was born on July 9, 1952 to Carl G. and Mary Ann (Carter) Rearick in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Sharon High School class of 1970. George worked as a welder and millwright at Sawhill Tubular for 41 years. He was also a member of Ralph’s Sportsman’s Club.

George enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to his camp in Highland Township, Elk County, Pennsylvania, playing poker, shooting pool and most importantly, spending time with his family.

George is survived by his daughters, Nicole Rearick of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Christina (William) Forster of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Shawna (Durango) Holbrook of Warren, Ohio; son, George Rearick, Jr. of Greenville, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Dustin Bortner, Nathan Bortner, Isabelle Holbrook and Annabelle Holbrook and mother of his children, Tina Kelly of Greenville, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carl G. Rearick in 1989 and mother, Mary Ann Rearick in 2003.

Friends may call Friday, March 17 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 Main St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 17 1:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Burial will take place in Americas Cemetery Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.



