Hope Foundation to recognize youth advocate at Wine for Hope

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley presents the 7th Annual Wine for Hope event where the organization will recognize a community leader that has made a meaningful impact on the area.

This year’s recipient of the Hope Lifetime Achievement Award is Raymond Marrow.

Marrow started two mentoring programs for at-risk children in the area. Ray Marrow’s Academy 4 Athletes and Men in Progress are both after-school and weekend programs that combine exercise with worship to keep kids off the streets.

Marrow also runs an adult fitness class on Friday nights called Jam 4 Jesus, which brings folks together for worship and exercise.

Wine for Hope will recognize Mr. Marrow for being Honorable – Outstanding – Philanthropic – Excellent (HOPE).

The selection committee chose Marrow to join the prestigious ranks of past recipients including, George Gabriel (2016), Jack Gocala, Sr. (2015) and the late Henry Nemenz (2014).

The Wine for Hope event where Marrow will receive his award is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 28 at The Lake Club, 1140 Paulin Rd., Poland. Tickets are $60 each or $450 for a table of eight. Tickets can be purchased at Komara Jewelers, 3649 Canfield Rd, Boardman or online at http://www.hopemv.org/wine.

The event will include a full dinner, wine tasting in a commemorative glass, entertainment by Simply Ed Productions and the awards presentation.

All proceeds from the event, including a silent auction and raffle baskets, will help better the lives of chronically and terminally ill children in the Valley.

WKBN 27 First News This Morning Anchor Dan Martin will be the master of ceremonies for the event.