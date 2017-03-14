Live Drive road conditions across Valley

Meteorologist Matt Jones is checking on road surfaces and snow totals, while First News reporter Christina Mullen is reporting live with the Ohio Department of Transportation

By Published: Updated:
Live drive camera

If you are viewing this on a mobile device, see more road condition videos at WKBN.com.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News is traveling on the Valley’s roads Tuesday morning checking conditions.

Meteorologist Matt Jones is checking on road surfaces and snow totals, while First News reporter Christina Mullen is reporting live with the Ohio Department of Transportation with the latest on what is being done to keep major roads and highway clear.

This report will be updated throughout the moring with video of Live Drive road conditions.


.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s