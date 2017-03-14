Man accused of breaking into Youngstown home, showering, appears in court

Merchant's trial is set for next month

Published:
Jacob Merchant is facing nearly a half-dozen counts of burglary and breaking and entering. He was arrested in late January.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man who prosecutors say broke into a Youngstown home only to be caught by the homeowner taking a bath appeared in court Tuesday morning.

At the time, police said he had broken into five homes — often trashing furniture and other belongings but also cooking a meal for himself. In one instance, authorities say a homeowner caught him bathing.

His trial is set for next month.

