BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to police, a man taking out his garbage early Tuesday morning was shot.

According to Boardman Police Chief Jack Nichols, a man told police he was taking out the garbage about 4 a.m.at the Chelsea Court Apartments on South Ave. when someone shot him in the torso.

The man was able to speak with police following his injury. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

No suspects were named

Police are still investigating.