MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow says she has Pres. Trump’s tax return

NEW YORK (WCMH) – MSNBC host Rachel Maddow says she has President Trump’s tax returns and she plans to release them tonight.
Maddow tweeted shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday:
BREAKING: We’ve got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC.
(Seriously).
— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 14, 2017
The tweet does not say how her show obtained the tax returns. Maddow later specified she has the president’s 1040 form from 2005:
What we’ve got is from 2005… the President’s 1040 form… details to come tonight 9PM ET, MSNBC.
— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 15, 2017
During the campaign, Trump said he would not release his tax returns while he was under audit by the IRS.