MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow says she has Pres. Trump’s tax return

NEW YORK (WCMH) – MSNBC host Rachel Maddow says she has President Trump’s tax returns and she plans to release them tonight.

Maddow tweeted shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday:

BREAKING: We’ve got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC. (Seriously). — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 14, 2017

The tweet does not say how her show obtained the tax returns. Maddow later specified she has the president’s 1040 form from 2005:

What we’ve got is from 2005… the President’s 1040 form… details to come tonight 9PM ET, MSNBC. — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 15, 2017

During the campaign, Trump said he would not release his tax returns while he was under audit by the IRS.

