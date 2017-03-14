MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow says she has Pres. Trump’s tax return

During the campaign, President Trump said he would not release his tax returns while he was under audit by the IRS

NEW YORK (WCMH) – MSNBC host Rachel Maddow says she has President Trump’s tax returns and she plans to release them tonight.

Maddow tweeted shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday:

The tweet does not say how her show obtained the tax returns. Maddow later specified she has the president’s 1040 form from 2005:

During the campaign, Trump said he would not release his tax returns while he was under audit by the IRS.

